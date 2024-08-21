KCPD investigating homicide at 19th, Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the city's latest homicide at 19th and Troost.

Officers were called to the scene on a reported dead body just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering bodily trauma near the railroad tracks under Troost.

Emergency medical services arrived and declared the man dead.

The preliminary investigation revealed the man suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

This is the 97th homicide in KCMO this year.

