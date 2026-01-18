KCPD investigating homicide in 8700 block of Chestnut Circle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 8700 block of Chestnut Circle.

Officers were called shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday to the Ridge at Chestnut Apartments on reports of a disturbance.

As police arrived on the scene, they were directed to a parking lot within the complex. There, they found an adult male with gunshot wounds.

Despite attempted life-saving measures, the victim died on the scene.

Police said a subject of interest has been taken into custody.

Early information indicated a disturbance in the parking lot, which involved several individuals, preceded the gunfire.

Investigators are in search of surveillance video, witnesses and physical evidence to better understand what led to the violence.

