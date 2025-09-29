KCPD investigating homicide in the 1600 block of Drury Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the 1600 block of Drury Avenue.

Police were called to the area around 1:45 a.m. on a reported shooting.

When police got to the area, they were flagged down by people on scene stating someone had been shot.

Officers located an adult man lying in a grassy area near the intersection unresponsive and suffering from unknown bodily trauma.

Police say the man died on the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are gathering evidence and collecting witness statements.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the incident.

Police have not identified a person of interest and no one is in custody.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.