KCPD investigating homicide in the 800 block of Benton Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 800 block of Benton Boulevard that left one person dead.

Officers responded just after 4:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

A preliminary investigation indicates that an altercation between multiple people led to shots being fired and the man being killed.

One person is in custody, according to police.

It is unknown exactly how many more people were involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.