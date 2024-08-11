KCPD investigating homicide near 1200 block of Bellaire Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A homicide in the area near East 12th Street and Bellaire Avenue is under investigation by Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Officers responded to the scene around 8 p.m. Saturday.

An unresponsive man was found in a vehicle on the roadway.

Responding crews said he appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 816-234-5043.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via 816-474-8477.

