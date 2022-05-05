Watch
KCPD investigating homicide near 3800 block of Olive

Steve Silvestri
Police investigating fatal shooting near 38th and Olive.
Posted at 3:49 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 04:56:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating another homicide.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 3800 block of Olive, just west of Prospect.

This would be the city's 52 homicide this year.

There is no suspect information to report.

