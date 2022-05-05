KCPD investigating homicide near 3800 block of Olive

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating another homicide.
It happened around 3 a.m. in the 3800 block of Olive, just west of Prospect.
This would be the city's 52 homicide this year.
There is no suspect information to report.
—
