KCPD investigating homicide near 3800 block of Olive

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating another homicide.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 3800 block of Olive, just west of Prospect.

This would be the city's 52 homicide this year.

There is no suspect information to report.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .