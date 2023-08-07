KCPD investigating homicide near 71 Highway and 22nd Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Missouri Police are investigating a late night homicide near Northbound 71 Highway and 22nd Street.

Police say around 11 p.m. Sunday night, they found a vehicle stopped on the side of the highway.

Inside the vehicle was two shooting victims.

One victim was taken to the hospital by EMS and was listed as critical condition. Police say he is an adult teen male.

The second victim, a juvenile teen male, was taken to the hospital and declared dead there.

Early investigation shows the victim's vehicle was traveling on the highway when shots were fired into the vehicle from an unknown vehicle.

There are no suspects at this time, detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are processing the scene for evidence.

—

