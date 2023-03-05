KCPD investigating homicide near 8000 block of Euclid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide near the 8000 block of Euclid Avenue.

Around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area.

One victim died as a result of the shooting incident.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .