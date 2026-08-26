KCPD investigating homicide near 81st and Wayne

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a man was shot in the 8100 block of Wayne Avenue overnight.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was called to the scene on a reported shooting about 11:15 p.m.

When they got there they say they located a man near the front porch of a home suffering from apparent gunshot trauma and unresponsive.

He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say he died at the hospital a short time later.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates an unknown male person of interest left the scene before police arrived.

Homicide detectives are collecting evidence and gathering witness statements.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.