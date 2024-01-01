KCPD investigating homicide near intersection of 107th, Oakland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide near the intersection of 107th Street and Oakland Avenue.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. Sunday to a medical call in the area after a passerby had reported they saw a person with unknown injuries on the ground.

Police located an unresponsive man on the sidewalk on the north side of 107th Street.

He died at the scene.

Further investigation led KCPD to determine the victim was shot.

Detectives continue to process the scene for evidence and canvas for witnesses.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.