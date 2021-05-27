KCPD investigating homicide on East 68th Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide Thursday morning.
Around 7 a.m., police were requested to respond to a house in the 2500 block of E. 68th Terrace.
Initially, officers were requested on a medical call, but when they arrived at the house, they located a male victim who appeared to have been shot.
Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
