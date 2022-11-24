KCPD investigating homicide on Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD is responding to the scene of a fatal shooting near 84th and Olive.
Officers were called to the scene just after 2:00 a.m. and were directed to an adult male shooting victim in front of a residence unresponsive.
EMS declared the man dead at the scene.
There were several people at the location when officers arrived, and detectives are talking with them to get a better idea of what led up to the shooting.
Detectives and crime scene investigators are canvassing for witnesses and processing the scene for evidence.
