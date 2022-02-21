KCPD investigating life-threatening shooting at 39th Street, Indiana Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a life-threatening shooting that injured one person at 39th Street and Indiana Avenue.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

No one is in custody.

Information on what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

