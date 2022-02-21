Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

KCPD investigating life-threatening shooting at 39th Street, Indiana Avenue

items.[0].image.alt
Jack McCormick/KSHB 41 News
39StIndianaAveshooting.png
Posted at 8:14 PM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 22:46:59-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a life-threatening shooting that injured one person at 39th Street and Indiana Avenue.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

No one is in custody.

Information on what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!