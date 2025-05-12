KCPD investigating Monday afternoon fatal shooting in 1600 block of Topping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1600 block of Topping.

Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the scene.

Upon arrival, they located an adult female victim.

Police said she was transported to an area hospital before she died.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

