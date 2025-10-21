KCPD investigating officer involved shooting from Missouri State Highway Patrol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Monday night just before 9:15 p.m., KCPD dispatch was notified about a vehicle pursuit involving the Independence Police Department.

The pursuit entered Kansas, and then reentered Missouri just after 9:30 p.m. involving the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Police say around 9:45 p.m., the pursuit stopped in the 9200 block of Oakland. Police say there was an interaction between the suspect and trooper that led to the trooper firing shots toward the suspect.

The suspect vehicle then fled the scene and the pursuit continued with Independence and KCPD pursuing the vehicle.

Police say the pursuit ended in the 8100 block of East 91st Terrace.

Two subjects of interest were taken into custody. The adult male driver was transported to a local hospital with an apparent gun shot wound, in non-life threatening condition.

KCPD says no Kansas City or Independence officers discharged their weapons. KCPD is the investigating agency and the investigation is ongoing.

