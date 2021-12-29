Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

KCPD investigating overnight homicide at 14th and Paseo

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Silvestri
14TH AND PASEO
Posted at 3:59 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 04:59:15-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are currently investigating a homicide near 14th and Paseo.

This would be the city's 158th homicide of the year.

This story is developing, and we will update it with more information as we learn it.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7