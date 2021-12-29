KCPD investigating overnight homicide at 14th and Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are currently investigating a homicide near 14th and Paseo.

This would be the city's 158th homicide of the year.

This story is developing, and we will update it with more information as we learn it.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .