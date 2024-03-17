KCPD investigating report of shots fired at 40th and Baltimore; no victims reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a report of shots fired into the air two blocks east of Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

A police spokesperson said officers in the area received reports of shots being fired into the air around 1 p.m. Sunday near W. 40th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

The spokesperson said police did not locate any victims who had been struck.

A search for the person or persons responsible is underway.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which started around 11 a.m. Sunday along Broadway Boulevard just two blocks west of the shots fired area, continued without incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

