KCPD investigating Saturday morning fatal shooting in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in the Northland.

At about 11:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of NE 37th Street on a reported shooting.

While officers were on the way to the scene, they were notified of a shooting victim who arrived at a hospital by private vehicle and was dropped off.

Officers then located evidence that a shooting likely occurred inside an apartment building at the original dispatched address.

A short time later, detectives were notified that the victim had died at the hospital from his injuries.

Detectives have been canvassing for witnesses and working to coordinate crime scene processing, according to police.

KCPD said that detectives could use the public’s help with information since no one remained at the original scene and the victim was left by himself at the hospital.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they can contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

