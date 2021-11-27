KCPD investigating shooting at 4300 Cleveland Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night at 4300 Cleveland Avenue.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m.

One person was killed.

No other details are available at this time — KSHB 41 News is heading to the scene.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

