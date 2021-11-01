Watch
KCPD investigating Sunday night life-threatening shooting

Posted at 10:01 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 23:01:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a life-threatening shooting at 54th and Wabash.

The incident happened Sunday night just before 8:30 p.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

