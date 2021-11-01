KCPD investigating Sunday night life-threatening shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a life-threatening shooting at 54th and Wabash.
The incident happened Sunday night just before 8:30 p.m.
One person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.