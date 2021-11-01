KCPD investigating Sunday night life-threatening shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a life-threatening shooting at 54th and Wabash.

The incident happened Sunday night just before 8:30 p.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .