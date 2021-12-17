KCPD investigating suspicious death in 11200 block of East 47th Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 11200 block of East 47th Terrace as a homicide.
According to a department spokesperson, KCPD officers were sent to a residence around 2:45 p.m. on a report of a dead body.
A person at the scene told officers that they found a dead body inside a house.
KCPD currently does not have a cause of death.
