KCPD investigating suspicious death in 11200 block of East 47th Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 11200 block of East 47th Terrace as a homicide.

According to a department spokesperson, KCPD officers were sent to a residence around 2:45 p.m. on a report of a dead body.

A person at the scene told officers that they found a dead body inside a house.

KCPD currently does not have a cause of death.

