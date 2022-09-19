Watch Now
KCPD investigating suspicious death in 2900 block of Wabash

Posted at 10:46 PM, Sep 18, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 2900 block of Wabash.

Police discovered a deceased person in an apartment Sunday night.

Officers are on site processing the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

