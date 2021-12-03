KCPD investigating Friday suspicous death as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death.
Officers were called to East 60th Street and Prospect Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday for a welfare call because a man appeared unresponsive.
Detectives investigating suspicious death at 60th and Prospect. No further details available. Please call 816-474-TIPS with information. @kcmo @JacksonCountyMO @kcpolice @JCSheriffOffice pic.twitter.com/8lNHua4jEq
— Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) December 3, 2021
The man was found unresponsive in the parking lot of a closed business. Homicide detectives were called to investigate.
The death is being investigated as a homicide at this time and crews are processing the scene for evidence and canvassing for witnesses.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.