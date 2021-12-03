KCPD investigating Friday suspicous death as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death.

Officers were called to East 60th Street and Prospect Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday for a welfare call because a man appeared unresponsive.

The man was found unresponsive in the parking lot of a closed business. Homicide detectives were called to investigate.

The death is being investigated as a homicide at this time and crews are processing the scene for evidence and canvassing for witnesses.

