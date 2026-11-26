KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating an overnight homicide in Westport.

Police say just before 1:30 a.m., officers working off-duty in the area responded to the sound of shots near 41st and Broadway.

As police arrived, they found a man with gun shot wounds in a nearby parking lot.

The man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and died a short time later.

Police say they are canvassing the area for witnesses, and no one is in custody at this time.

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