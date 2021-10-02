KCPD investigating triple homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a triple homicide at 27th and Spruce.
The shooting happened Saturday just before 4 p.m.
Investigators are on the scene.
No other details are available at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.