KCPD investigating triple homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a triple homicide at 27th and Spruce.

The shooting happened Saturday just before 4 p.m.

Investigators are on the scene.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .