KCPD investigating Tuesday morning homicide on Bellefontaine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a Tuesday morning homicide.

The homicide happened sometime before 9:45 a.m. at 49th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

No other information was immediately released.

