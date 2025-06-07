KCPD involved in hours-long standoff near 16th, Topping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is currently involved in a standoff near East 16th Street and Topping Avenue, which started Saturday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Topping Avenue on a disturbance call.

Once officers arrived, they contacted a woman a distance away from the dispatched address who told them she and her boyfriend had been involved in an argument at the location.

She told officers the argument escalated when the man shot a gun at her and attempted to assault her further.

KCPD said she went to a safe area and called for police.

Officers attempted to make contact with the man at the address, but he refused to come out of the home.

Officers de-escalated and backed away to surround the residence, prevent escape and protect any surrounding residents.

They then called for an "Operation 100," bringing additional tactical resources and trained negotiators to the scene.

Negotiators have been in contact with the man, who is believed to be alone in the residence, and are continuing efforts to talk him into coming out peacefully.

