Police arrest man after standoff Wednesday at Westport Shopping Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson said officers arrested a man after a standoff Wednesday in the Westport Shopping Center.

Police got a call about 11 a.m. from a rideshare driver who said his passenger used disturbing language and told the driver he had a gun.

The driver got out of the car and called police.

Dozens of officers responded to the shopping center and told employees they could stay where they were or police officers would escort them from the area.

Photos provided to KSHB 41 News show officers in a parking lot at the center, located north of Westport Road and west of Southwest Trafficway.

Chris Morrison, KSHB 41 Standoff near Westport

Shortly before 1:15 p.m., police confirmed the standoff was over and a person was in custody.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

