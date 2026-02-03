KCPD: July 2025 death ruled homicide after medical examiner releases new details

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New information from the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office has determined that a July 2025 death was a homicide, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. on July 3, 2025, to the 1800 block of Woodland on a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from “unknown trauma.”

The victim, identified as 63-year-old Randy McKinney, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

KCPD said detectives were unable to determine whether McKinney's death was a homicide at the time of the incident.

While he was alive, Assault Squad detectives worked the case. After his death, the Homicide Unit took over the investigation "until an official determination could be made by medical examiners."

Six months later, on Jan. 30, homicide detectives were notified by the medical examiner's office that McKinney's death had been ruled a homicide as a result of blunt force trauma, per KCPD.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be called in to 816-474-8477.

With this incident now considered a homicide, KCMO’s 2025 homicide total has increased to 139.

