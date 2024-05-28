KCKPD, KCPD officers involved in fatal shooting Monday night in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, police departments were involved in a fatal shooting Monday night in KCK.

Police pursued suspects connected to an armed vehicle robbery on Monday night, per the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting, involving KCKPD and KCPD officers, took place around 8:20 p.m. Monday near U.S. 69 Highway and 18th Street Expressway.

One male was shot and killed, per the KBI.

No police officers were injured in connection to the shooting.

The highway was closed in the area after the shooting and reopened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.

KBI is investigating the shooting.

