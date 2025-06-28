KCPD launches homicide investigation after man dies in hospital from June 19 shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a man died in the hospital Friday from a shooting that occurred on June 19.

At 5:15 a.m., KCPD officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 8th and Central streets.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male shooting victim unresponsive on the ground next to a vehicle.

According to police, callers advised they had heard the sound of gunfire outside on the street and looked out to see if the victim had been shot.

Responding KCPD officers called for emergency medical personnel, who transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were notified Friday that the victim, later identified by police as 23-year-old David M. Smith, died from his injuries.

KCPD says an investigation indicates Smith had an interaction in the parking lot with an unknown suspect or suspects that led to shots being fired, striking Smith.

