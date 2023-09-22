KCPD launches homicide investigation after woman found dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say they are investigating a woman’s death Friday morning in Kansas City, Missouri, as a homicide.

Around noon Friday, officers were called to the 7900 block of N. Forest Avenue to check on the welfare of a person.

When officers arrived, they located an adult female deceased. Officers called for homicide detectives to respond to the scene.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

