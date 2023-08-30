KCPD locate homicide victim in yard in 2900 block of Prospect Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a homicide Wednesday morning in the 2900 block of Prospect Avenue.

Police responded to a report of a person lying down in a yard.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers determined that the individual suffered gunshot wounds. The victim died on the scene.

KCPD is investigating the homicide.

KSHB 41 News is en route to the scene. This story will be updated as additional information is available.

