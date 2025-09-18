KCPD looking for parent/guardian of juvenile found near 33rd, Montgall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating the parent/guardian of a child found Thursday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the child is five years old and was located in the area of 33rd Street and Montgall Avenue.

FOUND JUVENILE: We are looking for the parent or guardian of the pictured child. The child is about 5 years old and was located in the area of E 33rd St. and Montgall. If you have any information, please contact the Kansas City Missouri Police Department at 816-234-5150. pic.twitter.com/gOhvQ9H9Mw — kcpolice (@kcpolice) September 18, 2025

