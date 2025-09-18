Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KCPD looking for parent/guardian of juvenile found near 33rd, Montgall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating the parent/guardian of a child found Thursday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the child is five years old and was located in the area of 33rd Street and Montgall Avenue.

