KCPD looking for subject of interest in October homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a person who may have been involved in an October homicide in Kansas City, Mo.

On October 26 2017, Police found a man shot to death in the street near East 7th Street and Norton Avenue. He was later identified as Harlan Dunbar, 55, of Kansas City, Missouri.

On Monday, KCPD announced that Anthony L. Robinson, 26, is a subject of interest in the crime.

According to a KCPD release, he has multiple tattoos including "Anthony" above his left eye, "No Regrets" above his right eye and "1 Life 2 Live" on his upper chest. The KCPD release also notes he may have changed his appearance by shortening his hair.

Anyone with any information on Robinson's whereabouts is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or make an anonymous tip with the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.