KCPD: Man dies after stabbing in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in downtown KCMO Sunday morning.

Just after 9 a.m. Sunday, patrol officers responded to 11th Street and Grand Boulevard on a reported cutting.

Once officers arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Police said lifesaving measures were immediately performed and EMS responded to the scene.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to the hospital with critical injuries. He was pronounced deceased a short time later by medics.

A subject of interest was taken into custody pending further investigation, police said.

Preliminary information revealed that there was an altercation between two individuals that led to the man being stabbed, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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