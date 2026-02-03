KCPD: Missing woman located safely Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman reported missing Sunday in east Kansas City, Missouri, was found Monday and is safe, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Caitlin Malizia, 26, was reported missing Sunday after last being seen at 3:45 p.m. at East 51 Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.