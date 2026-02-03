Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

KCPD: Missing woman located safely Monday night

Caitlin Malizia, missing KCMO woman found safe Monday night
KCMO PD
Caitlin Malizia, missing KCMO woman found safe Monday night
Caitlin Malizia, missing KCMO woman found safe Monday night
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman reported missing Sunday in east Kansas City, Missouri, was found Monday and is safe, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Caitlin Malizia, 26, was reported missing Sunday after last being seen at 3:45 p.m. at East 51 Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us