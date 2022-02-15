KCPD, MSHP on scene of officer-involved shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say they are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near 36th and Wabash.
Police say they called in the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate.
No other details have been released at this time.
We have a crew on the scene to learn more.
