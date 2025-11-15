KCPD: Multiple arrests made, citations issued during 'enforcement operation' overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department made a handful of arrests, issued dozens of citations and towed nearly 10 vehicles during an "enforcement operation" overnight.

KCPD said, in total, officers arrested five people, issued 38 hazardous moving violations, and towed nine vehicles, as well as broke up a sideshow that was in progress.

According to KCPD, people pointed weapons at other vehicles, drove in the opposite direction of traffic, ran red lights, and performed illegal stunts.

KCMO police partnered with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jackson County Sheriff's Office during the overnight operation.

"Their assistance is invaluable, and our work continues," the police department wrote on Facebook Saturday morning.

