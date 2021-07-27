KCPD negotiating with armed suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are attempting to resolve a situation involving an armed suspect.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, police were sent to the 5400 block of Chrysler where the suspect was refusing to cooperate with police following a domestic violence assault.

Police are using the parking lot of a nearby church as a gathering point.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .