KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One officer and a driver were injured in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3:21 p.m. at an intersection located on Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue.

A preliminary investigation found the officer was responding to a call with lights and sirens on.

As the officer entered the intersection, it crashed into a Chevrolet Malibu.

The officer and driver suffered minor injuries.

