KCPD officer injured in collision after driver runs stop sign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer was injured in a collision Thursday morning at the intersection of East 85th Street and Highland Avenue.

KCPD said the crash was reported around 10:10 a.m.

As the officer was heading eastbound on 85th, the driver of a white Ford Fusion ran the northbound stop sign.

KCPD said the officer sustained injuries to his head and left forearm. Those injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Fusion was not injured in the collision.

Police said both vehicles were towed from the scene.

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