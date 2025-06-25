Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KCPD officer injured in crash at intersection of Westport, Broadway

Isabella Ledonne/KSHB 41
A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer was injured after a crash Wednesday, June 25, at the intersection of Westport and Broadway.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said an officer was injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash at Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard.

Police were pursuing a stolen pickup truck at the time of the crash.

During the pursuit, officers were using lights and sirens.

At the intersection of Westport and Broadway, a civilian failed to yield and collided with the police vehicle, per police.

Police said the driver was not injured.

No word on the condition of the officer, who was a passenger in the police vehicle.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Other officers continued the pursuit and took the suspect in custody, police said.

KSHB 41 is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

