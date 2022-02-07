Man dies from injuries sustained in shooting involving KCPD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police were involved in a shooting in the 5100 block of Olive Street Monday morning.

A man was shot by officers there about 2:45 a.m.

KCPD said they were called to the area on a disturbance call and shots were fired.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and he later died.

The Missouri Highway Patrol was called in to investigate, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

No additional information has been released at this time.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .