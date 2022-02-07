Man dies from injuries sustained in shooting involving KCPD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police were involved in a shooting in the 5100 block of Olive Street Monday morning.
A man was shot by officers there about 2:45 a.m.
KCPD said they were called to the area on a disturbance call and shots were fired.
The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and he later died.
The Missouri Highway Patrol was called in to investigate, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.
No additional information has been released at this time.
