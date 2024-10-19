KCPD: Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck in hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday afternoon.

At about 1:15 p.m., investigators responded to a reported injury hit-and-run crash/pedestrian struck with life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said a preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian was inside a marked crosswalk, crossing 6th Street from south to north.

While the pedestrian was crossing, an unknown type of passenger bus was making a left turn from southbound Wyandotte Street to eastbound 6th Street.

The bus then struck and ran over the pedestrian and left the scene without stopping.

Police said the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The bus and its driver were later located by police.

This incident is under investigation by KCPD.

