KCPD pursuit ends at I-35, Levee Road in North Kansas City, impacting traffic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pursuit involving the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department ended at Interstate 35 and Levee Road in North Kansas City, closing the southbound lanes of the highway for over an hour Wednesday night.

Traffic was down to one lane in the northbound lanes of I-35 as well.

SB I-35 was also closed at Armour Road/Missouri 210 Highway due to the incident.

KC Scout

Police said the pursuit involved an aggravated assault investigation.

Officers have multiple people in custody.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted KCPD on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

