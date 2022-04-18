KCPD recovers more than $200k in stolen goods from storage container scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers recovered an "enormous" amount of stolen goods after apprehending a suspect allegedly involved in a storage container scheme, the department announced Thursday.
Those goods have now reached a total estimate worth of about $250,000. KCPD took to Twitter to showcase some of the most interesting finds.
Our detectives have recovered another $250,000 in stolen items connected to the thief who has been breaking into storage units and installing “fake” locks to cover up the crime.
Thread... pic.twitter.com/8ws2mFcorm
— kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 18, 2022
"Detectives say the suspect, now in custody, would gain access to facilities by renting a storage unit," KCPD said in a release. "The suspect would then break into other storage units, steal goods, and install a replacement lock back on the victim's unit to hide the break-in."
KCPD said that because of the thief's methods, victims may still be unaware that goods were stolen from them.
"If you believe any of this property is yours, please file a police report in the jurisdiction from which your items were stolen. Once you have a case report number, you may then email metropropertycrimes@kcpd.org with a list of your stolen property," KCPD said.
So far, property has been recovered from several Kansas City area jurisdictions, including Kansas City, Lenexa, Olathe, Overland Park, and Prairie Village.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.