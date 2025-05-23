Watch Now
KCPD responding to homicide at 39th, Broadway

Broadway closed between 39th and 40th streets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a homicide at 39th Street and Broadway Boulevard.

Police said one man is dead after a shooting and crash at about 4 p.m. Friday.

The incident forced the closure of Broadway Boulevard between 39th and 40th streets.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

