KCPD responds to double homicide Saturday morning in 3100 block of Harrison Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a double homicide just before 4:45 a.m. Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Harrison Street on a report of the sound of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police located two deceased adult men who had been struck by gunfire.

KCPD homicide detectives are processing the scene for evidence and are canvassing for witnesses.

No persons of interest are currently in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information submitted through the TIPS hotline.

