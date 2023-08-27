KCPD responds to double shooting overnight near Manchester Avenue in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a double shooting overnight in the 6400 block of Manchester Avenue.

Police responded to the scene around 2:17 a.m. Sunday.

KCPD has identified two shooting victims, one suffering from serious injuries, and the other in critical condition.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital.

KCPD says there is no information at this time on whether a suspect is in custody.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

